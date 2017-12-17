Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Facing hearing for Saturday's actions
Johnson will be subjected to a league hearing for boarding Vladislav Namestnikov in Saturday's game against the Lightning.
Johnson not only slashed Namestnikov, but he threw him into the end boards as well, causing the top-line center to get shaken up. If Johnson faces further discipline, it will supplement the slashing minor, five-minute boarding major and game misconduct penalties he accumulated Saturday night that amounted to a whopping 17 PIM.
