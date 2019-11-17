Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Fills stat sheet
Johnson notched an assist, six blocked shots, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Johnson set up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for the game's first goal. Other than the helper, it was a strong defensive effort for Johnson. He has four assists in his last five games, and five points in 20 contests overall. The 31-year-old has added 33 hits and 40 blocked shots this season.
