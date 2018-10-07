Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Fills stats sheet
Johnson recorded three assists, a plus-3 rating and seven shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.
It took Johnson until Nov. 16 to register his first multi-point night, and he didn't have a single contest with three points last season. Clearly, Saturday was a pretty big performance for the 30-year-old. Still, owners should keep it in perspective. He hasn't surpassed 16 assists in one season since 2014-15, so unless he has a couple more multi-assist nights, that's Johnson's ceiling in 2018-19.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back on ice•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Misses playoff action with injury•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out six weeks with fractured kneecap•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will not play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Eased back in return•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...