Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Fills stats sheet

Johnson recorded three assists, a plus-3 rating and seven shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

It took Johnson until Nov. 16 to register his first multi-point night, and he didn't have a single contest with three points last season. Clearly, Saturday was a pretty big performance for the 30-year-old. Still, owners should keep it in perspective. He hasn't surpassed 16 assists in one season since 2014-15, so unless he has a couple more multi-assist nights, that's Johnson's ceiling in 2018-19.