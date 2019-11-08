Avalanche's Erik Johnson: First two assists of 2019-20

Johnson collected two assists and four shots to go with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Predators.

The two helpers were Johnson's first of the season and his first points since he score his lone goal back on Oct. 14. His plus-3 rating was also a season-best. The 31-year-old is coming off consecutive 25-point seasons, including a combined 16 goals, but needs to shake off his slow start before he can help you out.