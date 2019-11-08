Avalanche's Erik Johnson: First two assists of 2019-20
Johnson collected two assists and four shots to go with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Predators.
The two helpers were Johnson's first of the season and his first points since he score his lone goal back on Oct. 14. His plus-3 rating was also a season-best. The 31-year-old is coming off consecutive 25-point seasons, including a combined 16 goals, but needs to shake off his slow start before he can help you out.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Still sitting on one goal•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Sitting on one goal•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Leads off scoring in big win•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Ready for Opening Night•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Expecting to play Opening Night•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Has offseason shoulder surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.