Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Has offseason shoulder surgery
Johnson underwent offseason shoulder surgery and may not be ready for the start of camp, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Johnson's injury concerns shed some light on why Colorado traded for veteran blueliner Pat Connauton from Arizona. This past season, the 31-year-old Johnson posted 25 points in 80 games while usually matching up with the opposition's top forwards.
