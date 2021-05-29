Johnson (upper body) has yet to resume skating and isn't expected to return during the playoffs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will thus finish the 2020-21 campaign having picked up one assist in just four regular-season appearances. At this point it isn't clear if Johnson will be fully recovered in time for next year's training camp.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Expected to miss regular season•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Moves to long-term IR•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Expected to miss Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Departs in first period•