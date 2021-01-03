Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Johnson (undisclosed) is healthy to start training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bednar revealed that Johnson was knocked out of the playoffs early because of knee and ankle injuries. The veteran blueliner recovered during the offseason and will be ready for his 13th NHL season. Johnson posted 16 points, 97 hits and 115 blocked shots over 59 regular-season games last season. He'll begin training camp on a pairing with Samuel Girard.