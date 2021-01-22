Johnson was not active for Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar has a surfeit of defensemen and can't play all eight every night, so Johnson, who made his season debut Wednesday, stepped aside Thursday. Instead, prospect Bowen Byram and the recently acquired Greg Pateryn made their debuts for the Avalanche. Colorado has used 11 forwards and seven defenseman the last two games while forward Andre Burakovsky battled an upper-body injury, but the winger participated at Thursday's morning skate. If he's ready to play Sunday in Anaheim, Bednar will have decisions to make about which two of the four extra blueliners will suit up.