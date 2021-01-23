Johnson was held out of Friday's game against the Ducks due to conditioning, Rob Knabenbauer of the Avalanche's official site reports.

Johnson, who missed the entirety of training camp due to COVID-19, played Tuesday before sitting out games Thursday and Friday. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar feels he's not yet at an appropriate conditioning level. Johnson played Tuesday because the Avs traded Ian Cole and needed a body for that game. Since then, Greg Pateryn, who was acquired in the Cole deal, and prospect Bowen Byram suited up on the third pair.