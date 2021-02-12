Johnson (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday.

Considering Johnson has already missed nearly two weeks with his upper-body issue, he can technically still be activated as soon as he is ready. The move will allow the Avs to activate Devon Toews, who figures to jump into a top-four assignment. Even once cleared to play, Johnson is far from a lock for the lineup and could spend some time watching from the press box as a healthy scratch in favor of the organization's young defensemen like Bowen Byram.