Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Leads off scoring in big win

Johnson tallied a goal, three shots and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Johnson scored the first of four Avalanche goals in the first period to set the tone for the contest. It's the first point of the year for the 31-year-old defender, who has added 13 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and nine hits in five games. The Minnesota native has posted 25 points in each of the last two seasons, but he's also managed at least 100 hits, blocks and shots on goal in those campaigns to help offset the relative lack of offense.