Coach Jared Bednar doesn't expect Johnson (undisclosed) to return this postseason, Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV reports.

This is a big loss for the Avalanche, who are now in a 2-0 hole after blowing a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-2 loss in Game 2 against Dallas on Monday. Johnson, who picked up 16 points in 59 games during the regular season, will now set his sights on getting healthy in time for next season's training camp, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November.