Johnson had an assist, three shots on net, two hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Jets.

Johnson logged an assist in his return to the lineup after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. While multiple Winnipeg bodies paid attention to Johnson's zone entry, the defenseman slipped a backhanded pass to an open J.T. Compher for Colorado's lone goal. Unfortunately, Johnson's return wasn't enough to prevent the Avalanche's fourth consecutive loss. The Avs are still without Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Mikko Rantanen (illness) and Devon Toews (undisclosed).