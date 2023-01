Johnson had three shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot over 21:59 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Johnson, playing his 900th career game, moved up to the top pair with Cale Makar unavailable due to an undisclosed injury. Makar is with the Avalanche on their road trip which moves to Vancouver (Friday) and Seattle (Saturday) this coming weekend, so he could return. If he can't make it back, the 34-year-old Johnson is on hand for extra minutes.