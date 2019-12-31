Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Looking for more scoring
Johnson has one goal and seven points with a minus-1 rating and eight PIM in 28 games this season.
The veteran defenseman has experienced a couple different problems this season. A big reason why he's posted less production than expected is because of a lower-body injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. Johnson has more hits and blocks per game this season than 2018-19. However, he is averaging fewer shots per game and his shooting percentage is more than half of what it was last season. Since returning from his injury, Johnson has one assist with 10 shots on net, two PIM, 14 hits and 12 blocks in five games.
