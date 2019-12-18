Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Might return Thursday

Johnson (lower body) could return to the lineup against Chicago on Thursday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Johnson will probably be handed a game-time decision label ahead of Thursday's clash. The blueliner has been on the shelf for the Avs' previous 10 contests due to his lower-body issue. The Minnesota native should get back to logging between 20-25 minutes per night once officially given the all-clear and activated off injured reserve.