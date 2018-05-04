Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Misses playoff action with injury
Johnson (knee) didn't recover in time to help the Avalanche in their first-round playoff series against the Predators.
Back on March 31, when the Avalanche disclosed that Johnson would miss six weeks of action with a fractured patella, there was hope that Johnson would be able to make a full recovery in time to help out in the postseason. However, the defenseman's rehab carried over to the offseason, and now his focus will be getting ready for training camp. The 30-year-old is under contract with Colorado through the 2022-23 season, and he's making $6 million annually with modified no-trade and no-move clauses over the life of the deal. It's clear that he's appreciated by the Avalanche, though Johnson's output of 25 points (three on the power play) through 62 games of the 2017-18 season certainly doesn't scream "elite."
