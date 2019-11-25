Play

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Missing from practice Monday

Johnson was absent from Monday's practice session, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Considering the force with which Johnson went into the board against Toronto on Saturday, it shouldn't be a shock to see him missing from practice. Whether the blueliner is unable to play against Edmonton on Wednesday remains to be seen, however, the club promote Calle Rosen from AHL Colorado just in case.

More News
Our Latest Stories