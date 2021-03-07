Johnson (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Johnson has been out for five weeks already, and he isn't expected to return any time soon. This move allows the Avalanche to spend over the salary cap in his absence.
