Johnson (ankle) is expected to be a practice regular for Stars moving forward, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports Tuesday.

Johnson's initial injury recovery timeline was put at 8-10 weeks and it's been less than six at this point. As such, it's still not immediately clear when he might be ready to actually suit up for the club. Even once cleared to play, the defenseman may have to serve as a healthy scratch periodically given the crowded blue line following the re-acquisition of Jack Johnson at the deadline.