Johnson scored a goal on four shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

The Avalanche were kept quiet by Ville Husso and the Blues in the first period, but Johnson got them on the board just 2:44 into the second. The 34-year-old's goal was his first point in the second round, and he's up to four points in eight playoff outings overall. He's added 15 shots on net, 32 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. With Samuel Girard (chest) out for the rest of the postseason, Johnson should see an increased defensive role going forward.