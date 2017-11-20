Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Nets first goal against Red Wings

Johnson scored his first goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's overtime win over the Red Wings.

While he's now got eight points on the season, Johnson has gone through some long stretches without getting on the scoresheet. The 29-year-old is shooting the puck quite often, so more tallies shouldn't be too far off. His 30:48 of ice time Sunday is an example of the insane minutes he logs in all situations for the Avalanche. Johnson's workhorse tendencies and offensive awareness make him worth owning in most leagues.