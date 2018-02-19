Avalanche's Erik Johnson: No timetable for return

Johnson (upper body) is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.

Though Johnson doesn't have a time frame for his return yet, the indication is that this is more than a mere day-to-day scenario. The first-overall pick from 2006 is likely to miss at least a few games, and that spells bad news for the Avalanche. The 29-year-old has averaged 25:43 per game and tallied 22 points and 153 shots on net through 56 contests. Colorado has nobody who can replace his output, and fantasy owners are going to take a hit while Johnson is injured as well.