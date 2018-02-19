Avalanche's Erik Johnson: No timetable for return
Johnson (upper body) is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.
Though Johnson doesn't have a time frame for his return yet, the indication is that this is more than a mere day-to-day scenario. The first-overall pick from 2006 is likely to miss at least a few games, and that spells bad news for the Avalanche. The 29-year-old has averaged 25:43 per game and tallied 22 points and 153 shots on net through 56 contests. Colorado has nobody who can replace his output, and fantasy owners are going to take a hit while Johnson is injured as well.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Seven points in last 10 games•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Collects two points in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Returning from suspension Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will miss two games•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Facing hearing for Saturday's actions•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...