Johnson (conditioning) posted one assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in 19:00 during Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Johnson was playing in just his second game of the year. He helped out on Joonas Donskoi's tally that put the Avalanche on the board in the third period. Johnson isn't likely to see much more than a third-pairing role, especially as he gets himself up to game speed. The 32-year-old blueliner could also cycle out of the lineup when head coach Jared Bednar wants to get Greg Pateryn some playing time.