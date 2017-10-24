Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Off to slow offensive start

Johnson has just a single assist through the first eight games of the season.

While the veteran defenseman hasn't made an offensive impact, he has posted respectable peripheral numbers with 19 shots, eight PIM, 14 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. However, it is concerning that Johnson has averaged 3:11 of power-play time per game and still has just the single helper for the season. Additionally, he's recorded a minus-5 rating through his past three games. Unless there's an offensive uptick, Johnson's is likely best left to deeper settings that reward peripheral statistics.