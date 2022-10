Johnson registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Johnson helped out on a Ben Meyers goal in the first period. The helper was Johnson's first point of the year. The 34-year-old defenseman had 25 points in 77 games last year, but his biggest contribution was in the physical categories, as he added 165 hits and 136 blocked shots. He's up to five blocks, three hits, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating through three contests this season.