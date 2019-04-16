Avalanche's Erik Johnson: One of each in win
Johnson tallied a goal and added an assist, four shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
His helper came on a shorthanded tally by winger Matt Nieto. Johnson produced his second straight 25-point campaign in the regular season, and his two points Monday were his first of the playoffs. He also has seven hits and 13 shots through three outings in the series.
