Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out against Wild

Johnson (shoulder) won't play Tuesday against the Wild, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

This is Johnson's 11th straight game he will miss with this injury. The first-overall pick from 2006 has yet to really start practicing regularly again, and he's still on injured reserve as well. Technically, the next time Johnson could return is Thursday, but it doesn't feel like the 29-year-old will be ready to go that quickly.