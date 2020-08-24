Johnson (undisclosed) has been ruled out indefinitely leading up to Monday's Game 2 against the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

At this point, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Johnson to return to the ice for at least the next few games if not longer. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner notched two assists, 25 shots and 16 blocks while averaging 18:20 of ice time. After garnering just 16 points in 59 appearances during the regular season, it's clear Johnson just doesn't offer the same offensive upside he did back in the early days of his career when he could put up over 35 points a season. With Johnson unavailable, Ian Cole should see an uptick in ice time while Kevin Connauton makes his 2020 playoff debut.