Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out next three games
Johnson (lower body) has been ruled out for Colorado's next three games, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Johnson will be back no earlier than Dec. 4 in Toronto. Whenever the defenseman returns, he'll look to add to his meager total of six points through 23 games.
