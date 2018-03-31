Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out six weeks with fractured kneecap

Johnson is dealing with a fractured patella that will sideline him for six weeks.

In layman's terms, Johnson has sustained a serious injury to his kneecap. The big concern for the defenseman is that he'll have a lot of trouble straightening the knee, and we suspect Johnson may need surgery if the bones in his kneecap are displaced. With any luck, the 30-year-old will make a full recovery and return for the playoffs, but the Avalanche still have work to do in order to extend their season. He finishes with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) over 62 regular-season contests.