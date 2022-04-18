Johnson won't be in the lineup versus Washington on Monday after sustaining an undisclosed injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Johnson didn't play against Carolina on Saturday due to his undisclosed injury, though it appears to be more of a precautionary, pre-playoff decision to rest the blueliner. With Devon Toews (undisclosed) also on the shelf, Kurtis MacDermid and Jack Johnson will comprise the third pair for Monday's matchup.