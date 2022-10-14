Johnson recorded one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 14:54 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.

Johnson and the rest of Avalanche came out flat on the second night of a back-to-back set, 24 hours after a home-ice fete that celebrated last season's Stanley Cup champions. His cross-checking penalty (on former Av Nazem Kadri) led to a Flames' power-play goal. The 34-year-old skates on the third pair for an offensively gifted team, which could lift his scoring over the course of the season. Johnson had 25 points over 77 games during Colorado's cup-winning season.