Johnson provided an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Johnson had the secondary helper on Darren Helm's series-clinching tally in the dying seconds of the third period. After a quiet start in the second round, Johnson picked up a goal and an assist in the last three games of the series. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to five points, 39 hits, 21 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 10 postseason outings. He'll continue to serve in a second-pairing role as a mostly defensive presence.