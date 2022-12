Johnson notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Johnson continues to see second-pairing minutes with the Avalanche missing a handful of their regulars on the blue line. The assist was Johnson's second in the last five games, but he's been limited to just six helpers in 27 contests overall. The 34-year-old blueliner has added 45 shots on net, 46 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating as a mainly defensive presence.