Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Picks up upper-body injury
Johnson sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday's game against the Kings and will not return.
Johnson was limited to a single blocked shot over 2:01 of ice time before departing. Colorado has two more games to go before the All-Star break, with the top-pairing defenseman bound to get checked out ahead of Monday's game against the Predators.
