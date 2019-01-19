Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Picks up upper-body injury

Johnson sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday's game against the Kings and will not return.

Johnson was limited to a single blocked shot over 2:01 of ice time before departing. Colorado has two more games to go before the All-Star break, with the top-pairing defenseman bound to get checked out ahead of Monday's game against the Predators.

