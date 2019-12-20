Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Plays defensive in return

Johnson (lower body) blocked five shots and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Johnson skated 20:47 in the contest, and he was fairly active at both ends of the rink. With just six points in 24 appearances this season, Johnson isn't likely to help fantasy owners much. He has 53 blocks, 42 shots on goal and 37 hits this season, so his non-scoring production could be worth a look in deep formats.