Johnson registered an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Johnson got the puck to Valeri Nichushkin, who proceeded to do the rest of the work on the Avalanche's game-winning tally. The assist was Johnson's second in six games this season. The 34-year-old blueliner has added 11 hits, 12 blocked shots, 10 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while playing on the third pairing.