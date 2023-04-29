Johnson contributed a goal in a 4-1 victory over Seattle in Game 6 on Friday.

Johnson was held off the scoresheet over his previous eight contests, and he didn't score a goal at all in 63 regular-season contests. He found the back of the net midway through the second period to put Colorado up 2-1, and that tally stood as the game-winner. At the age of 35, Johnson typically doesn't do much offensively, but the defenseman has recorded 29 hits and 14 blocks through six playoff appearances this year.