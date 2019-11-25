Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Questionable for Wednesday
Johnson (lower body) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was starting to perform well before being boarded by Toronto's Alex Kerfoot during Saturday's loss, producing five assists over the previous eight games. Kerfoot has been suspended two games for the incident. If Johnson's unable to recover in time, Mark Barberio is the front runner to fill in, although Calle Rosen's in contention as well.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Missing from practice Monday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Fills stat sheet•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Bags apple in loss•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: First two assists of 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Still sitting on one goal•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Sitting on one goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.