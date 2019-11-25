Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Questionable for Wednesday

Johnson (lower body) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was starting to perform well before being boarded by Toronto's Alex Kerfoot during Saturday's loss, producing five assists over the previous eight games. Kerfoot has been suspended two games for the incident. If Johnson's unable to recover in time, Mark Barberio is the front runner to fill in, although Calle Rosen's in contention as well.