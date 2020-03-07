Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Rakes in pair of points

Johnson scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and added four PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

It was a solid effort for Johnson, who tallied in the first period and set up Gabriel Landeskog in the second. The defenseman has picked up five of his 15 points this season in the last five games. He's added 112 blocked shots, 95 shots on net and 91 hits through 56 appearances. While he isn't particularly strong with offense, Johnson has good non-scoring numbers that can help in deeper formats.