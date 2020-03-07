Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Rakes in pair of points
Johnson scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and added four PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
It was a solid effort for Johnson, who tallied in the first period and set up Gabriel Landeskog in the second. The defenseman has picked up five of his 15 points this season in the last five games. He's added 112 blocked shots, 95 shots on net and 91 hits through 56 appearances. While he isn't particularly strong with offense, Johnson has good non-scoring numbers that can help in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.