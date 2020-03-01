Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Rare scoring outburst
Johnson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville.
Points are few and far between for Johnson. Nice night, but we say ignore his three points in his last two games. He's never been the offensive guy he teased in his sophomore season. Nice game for Johnson, but don't invest here.
