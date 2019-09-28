Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Ready for Opening Night
Johnson (shoulder) will play in Sunday's preseason finale versus the Stars.
Johnson hasn't played in a preseason game yet due to offseason shoulder surgery, but he'll suit up for this contest to knock off any rust before Opening Night's contest versus the Flames on Oct. 3. The 31-year-old blueliner posted 25 points in each of the last two seasons, and there's a chance he regains power-play responsibilities with Tyson Barrie in Toronto.
