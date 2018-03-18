Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Ready for Sunday's contest
Johnson (shoulder) will be activated from injured reserve and slot into Sunday's game against the Red Wings.
Johnson has missed 13 games with this shoulder issue, and the Avalanche should be excited for the former first-overall pick to bolster its blue line. The 29-year-old blueliner has seven goals and 22 points through 56 games, so he isn't an overly exciting fantasy option However, he's averaged a whopping 25:43 per contest with consistent power-play minutes, and his physical play -- 103 hits and 117 blocked shots -- could add to his potential.
