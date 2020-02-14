Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Records five blocks

Johnson posted five blocks, two PIM and one shot on net in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

The 31-year-old failed to score a point for the 16th straight game, but any owner counting on Johnson for scoring is probably in trouble. He performs best in the plus/minus and blocks categories, which is where he was solid again Thursday, especially in blocks. Johnson has 28 blocks in the last 16 games, including 16 in the past five contests. This season, he has one goal and nine points with a plus-6 rating and 89 blocks in 45 games this season.