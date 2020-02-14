Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Records five blocks
Johnson posted five blocks, two PIM and one shot on net in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
The 31-year-old failed to score a point for the 16th straight game, but any owner counting on Johnson for scoring is probably in trouble. He performs best in the plus/minus and blocks categories, which is where he was solid again Thursday, especially in blocks. Johnson has 28 blocks in the last 16 games, including 16 in the past five contests. This season, he has one goal and nine points with a plus-6 rating and 89 blocks in 45 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.