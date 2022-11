Johnson had two shots on goal, a team-high six hits and finished plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over Dallas.

The 34-year-old Johnson shows no signs of letting up, playing steady defense amid a corps full of offensively productive blueliners. He's up to plus-10 (tied for team lead), 34 blocks (team high) and 36 hits (second) through 19 games.