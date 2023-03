Johnson's (ankle) is ahead of schedule in his recovery, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Johnson, who hasn't played since Feb. 11, was originally projected to miss 8-to-10 weeks. He's already resumed skating though, and the Avalanche are hoping for good news when he undergoes X-rays on his broken ankle. Johnson has seven assists, 96 hits and 78 blocks in 51 games this season. The 34-year-old will likely serve on the third pairing when he's healthy.