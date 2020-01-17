Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Registering plus-3 rating

Johnson posted a plus-3 rating and one shot in a 4-0 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.

The veteran defenseman has zero points in the last seven games, but he does possess a plus-4 rating during that stretch after Thursday. That's about the only positives from Johnson, though, as he has largely struggled to score all season. He has just one goal and nine points with a 1.6 shooting percentage. Johnson also has 67 blocks, 60 hits and a plus-3 rating in 36 games.