Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Registering plus-3 rating
Johnson posted a plus-3 rating and one shot in a 4-0 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.
The veteran defenseman has zero points in the last seven games, but he does possess a plus-4 rating during that stretch after Thursday. That's about the only positives from Johnson, though, as he has largely struggled to score all season. He has just one goal and nine points with a 1.6 shooting percentage. Johnson also has 67 blocks, 60 hits and a plus-3 rating in 36 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Blocks four shots•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Looking for more scoring•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Plays defensively in return•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back in action•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Might return Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will miss next two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.