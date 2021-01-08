According to coach Jared Bednar, Johnson (undisclosed) has yet to join the Avalanche for training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Colorado won't be releasing any details regarding what's keeping Johnson away from the team, but it's looking more and more likely he won't be available for the Avalanche's season opener versus St. Louis on Wednesday. If Johnson misses game action, Dennis Gilbert or Connor Timmins will likely take his spot in the lineup.