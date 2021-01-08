According to coach Jared Bednar, Johnson (undisclosed) has yet to join the Avalanche for training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Colorado won't be releasing any details regarding what's keeping Johnson away from the team, but it's looking more and more likely he won't be available for the Avalanche's season opener versus St. Louis on Wednesday. If Johnson misses game action, Dennis Gilbert or Connor Timmins will likely take his spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Deemed unfit for start of camp•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Healthy to begin camp•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Likely done for year•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out indefinitely•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Sustains injury in Game 1•