Johnson (ankle) skated for the second time since suffering a broken ankle prior to Tuesday's practice, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Although his rehab is reportedly going well, Johnson isn't expected to be ready to return for another five-to-seven weeks, meaning he likely won't be available until the first round of the playoffs at the earliest. He's notched seven assists while averaging 17:32 of ice time through 51 games this season.